by Linda Straker

Ministers serving new portfolios from 5 October

With responsibility for Hospital Services, Delma Thomas committed to better services in health

Alvin Da Breo looking forward to serve especially in the area of consumer affairs

The first batch of government ministers to receive instruments of appointment to start serving in new ministerial portfolios from 5 October, have said that they are looking forward to contributing to the development of the nation, and looking forward to facing various challenges within those new portfolios.

“I am committed to working along with Minister Steele in the Ministry of Health to bring better services and doing what we have to do, to deal with the issue of health,” said Delma Thomas who will be having the additional responsibility for Hospital Services. She is currently the Minister for Social Development, Housing and Community Development.

Thomas received her instruments of appointment for the additional ministerial portfolio from the Governor-General on Tuesday, 29 September 2020 during a ceremony at the Office of the Governor-General. “It is no secret that there are many challenges as it relates to health and therefore, we are committed as a government. I am committed as a new minister within the ministry to work along with the team to ensure we can provide proper services to the people.” Thomas promised to engage in activities to boost staff morale within the ministry. “With this added responsibility, I believe my steps are guided by the Lord… [it] has brought me thus far and therefore he will ensure that I will not fail,” she added.

“Health is a huge and challenging task but with commitment and passion and with a staff that is ready to work, I know we can make the changes that is needed to improve the health of the nation,” said Thomas who, since becoming a government minister in March 2013, has served at the same ministry.

Alvin Dabreo who will be serving as the new Minister for Trade, Industry and Consumer Affairs said that he committed to the post and is looking forward to serve especially in the area of consumer affairs. “Many times you listen to the radio you hear how people gripe about how they are being treated…I am looking forward to where we will have a system where we can have fair business going on for business, consumers and vendors, whoever it is because the population needs to get value for their money,” he said.

Other ministers receiving instruments of appointment on Tuesday were Kate Lewis, who will continue to serve as Minister for Youth, now under the Office of the Prime Minister; Winston Garraway who will continue to serve as Minister for Disaster Management and has returned under the Office of the Prime Minister; Norland Cox who will be the new Minister for Infrastructure and Peter David, the new Minister for Agriculture, Lands and Forestry. Simon Stiell will continue to serve as Environment and Climate Change Minister, added the Tourism and Civil Aviation ministry.

The Cabinet reshuffle was announced on 13 September 2020 and goes into effect on 5 October 2020. The instruments of appointment are being presented in batches, and Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell and all other ministers are expected to receive the instruments of the new portfolio by Friday.

