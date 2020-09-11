As Carriacou’s 16-year-old 100 and 200-metre sprinter, Zain Mc Farlene, prepares to travel to Jamaica on 11 September to undertake studies in athletics under a 3-year full time scholarship at the Jamaica College, the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs & Local Government hosted an official send-off ceremony to mark the occasion.

The academic and athletic scholarship by the Jamaica College includes full payment of school fees; accommodation, including meals and laundry services; books and uniform; medical support for all track injuries; including nutritional supplements, and a monthly stipend of EC$700 from the Government of Grenada. Mc Farlene is the first athlete from Carriacou to receive a scholarship in the area of athletics.

Minister for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs & Local Government, Hon. Kindra Maturine-Stewart, extended well-wishes to Mc Farlene as he embarks on his new academic and athletic journey. She encouraged him to use the opportunity as a pathway to greater success, with regard to his socio-economic background and challenges encountered in the past. Minister Stewart also commended the Founder of the Grenada Sports and Wellbeing Foundation for creating such a life-changing opportunity and all those who’ve played a part in Mc Farlene’s success thus far.

Founder of GSWF, Trevor Mc Intosh, described the success in securing the scholarship at the Jamaica College as a reward after a hard, but not yet finished, journey and explained his encounter with Mc Farlene. He also commended Minister Stewart and Permanent Secretary, in Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs & Local Government, Rholda Quamina, for their hard work and support on the initiative.

Other well-wishers who shared remarks at the official send-off ceremony were Mc Farlene’s mother, Tanasha Mc Farlene; Rholda Quamina; District One Area Education Officer, Rosalina Lendore; Senior Coach, Sebastian Stiell, and Coach Lenroy Jack from Bishop’s College. Mc Farlene also received a monetary contribution from Minister Maturine-Stewart, and the Inter-Grenadines Secondary Schools Athletics Committee (IGSSAC).

GIS

