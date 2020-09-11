As Carriacou’s 16-year-old 100 and 200-metre sprinter, Zain Mc Farlene, prepares to travel to Jamaica on 11 September to undertake studies in athletics under a 3-year full time scholarship at the Jamaica College, the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs & Local Government hosted an official send-off ceremony to mark the occasion.
The academic and athletic scholarship by the Jamaica College includes full payment of school fees; accommodation, including meals and laundry services; books and uniform; medical support for all track injuries; including nutritional supplements, and a monthly stipend of EC$700 from the Government of Grenada. Mc Farlene is the first athlete from Carriacou to receive a scholarship in the area of athletics.
Minister for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs & Local Government, Hon. Kindra Maturine-Stewart, extended well-wishes to Mc Farlene as he embarks on his new academic and athletic journey. She encouraged him to use the opportunity as a pathway to greater success, with regard to his socio-economic background and challenges encountered in the past. Minister Stewart also commended the Founder of the Grenada Sports and Wellbeing Foundation for creating such a life-changing opportunity and all those who’ve played a part in Mc Farlene’s success thus far.
Founder of GSWF, Trevor Mc Intosh, described the success in securing the scholarship at the Jamaica College as a reward after a hard, but not yet finished, journey and explained his encounter with Mc Farlene. He also commended Minister Stewart and Permanent Secretary, in Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs & Local Government, Rholda Quamina, for their hard work and support on the initiative.
Other well-wishers who shared remarks at the official send-off ceremony were Mc Farlene’s mother, Tanasha Mc Farlene; Rholda Quamina; District One Area Education Officer, Rosalina Lendore; Senior Coach, Sebastian Stiell, and Coach Lenroy Jack from Bishop’s College. Mc Farlene also received a monetary contribution from Minister Maturine-Stewart, and the Inter-Grenadines Secondary Schools Athletics Committee (IGSSAC).
GIS
NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.
Comment on story