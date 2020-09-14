Police are seeking the assistance of the general public in locating Melies Gabriel, 47 years old of Tempe, St George.

Gabriel left her home on Friday, 11 September 2020 at 3:45 pm wearing a grey top, black skirt and brown sandals. She is approximately 5 feet in height, plump built, dark in complexion with low haircut.

Anyone seeing Melies Gabriel or has any information about her whereabouts is asked to contact central Police Station at 440 2244 or 440 2245; CID at 440 3921; Police emergency at 911; police hotline at 444 1958 or the nearest police station.

Office of the Commissioner of Police

