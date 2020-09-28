The State of Grenada is forecast to experience partly cloudy to cloudy with light to moderate showers and a medium chance of thundershowers during the day into tonight as we continue to be affected by a tropical wave that has already passed the island.

According to forecasters at the Met Office these conditions will persist possibly into Wednesday as there is another wave approaching the island and is expected to affect the islands into mid week.

The tropical wave axis is along 53°W from 04°N-19°N, moving W at 10-15 knots. It is expected to bring scattered moderate convection from 10°N-15°N between 48°W-56°W.

This wave is forecast to move across Grenada on Tuesday, and is expected to produce partly cloudy to cloudy skies accompanied by showers and possible thundershowers.

NaDMA encourages the general public to be cautious when travelling on the nation’s roads and reminds the public that we are in the most active part of the Hurricane Season and with the multi hazardous situation we now live in, it is important to always BE PREPARED.

NaDMA, the official source for all disaster related information in Grenada.

