PROJECT TITLE: Development of a Gender Action and Monitoring Plan (GAMP)

TYPE OF CONTRACT: Consultancy

COUNTRY OF ASSIGNMENT: Grenada

ANTICIPATED PROJECT START: October 2020

The scope of this service contract is determined by the Climate-Resilient Water Sector in Grenada (G-CREWS) Project, which is jointly financed by the Green Climate Fund (GCF) and the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety (BMU) under its International Climate Initiative (IKI), the Government of Grenada.

The project will be implemented over the next 6 years by the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Physical Development; Ministry of Infrastructure Development, Public Utilities, Energy, Transport and Implementation; the Grenada Development Bank (GDB) and the National Water and Sewerage Authority (NAWASA) in partnership with the German Development Corporation (GIZ).

The purpose of this Request for Proposals is to hire a qualified consultant (gender or social sciences expert) on a short-term basis (20 days within October 2020) to develop a Gender Action and Monitoring Plan (GAMP). This includes:

Preparation of a Gender Action Plan (max. 15 pages) with clear terms/ implementation plan for the project team

Prepare monitoring plan to the Gender Action Plan, if possible, according to the existing results monitoring system of the project and make suggestions on how to implement it in the existing monitoring system

Assign the recommendations of the GAAP to specific activities of the project’s Funding Proposal (project activities are subdivided from 1.1. to 5.1) and combine them with verifiable and transparent gender-related measures to be carried out within those activities

Update, if necessary qualitative and quantitative missing information and data on the gender dimensions within the G-CREWS project

Engage with the Ministries’ gender focal points committee, updating them on the monitoring and action plan and their role in its implementation

GIZ now requests eligible bidders to submit their proposals in providing these services. Interested persons must provide expressive information demonstrating that they have the required qualifications and relevant experience to perform the services.

Interested parties are invited to submit the following documents to complete their proposals:

Technical offer Price offer Company/Consultant details including full (company) name, full address, phone and email Company/Consultant profile CV Previous experience with similar jobs. A summary description (including scope and location) of similar projects undertaken with contact details of reference principal.

Interested parties will obtain further detailed information including the Terms of Reference (TOR) describing the exact scope of works in greater depth by contacting [email protected]. Please make the subject line of your email communication on this matter: “Request for TORs – Development of Gender Action and Monitoring Plan.”

For consideration, all interested & qualified persons should submit the aforementioned documents electronically as a single PDF by 4:30 pm (16:30 hours) Eastern Caribbean time no later than 13 September 2020. The Proposal should be sent to the following email address: [email protected]

Please make the subject line of your email communication on this matter: “RFP – Development of Gender Action and Monitoring Plan (GAMP).” Please do not send other unrequested documents, and please do not use other submission channels like Hightail, Vimeo, Google Drive, Dropbox, etc.

GIZ will inform all companies that handed in proposals about the result of the evaluation process and whether they were successful in the tendering process.

