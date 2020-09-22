At the stakeholders meeting held on Thursday, 17 September 2020 with operators within the trucking industry, the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) reinforced Road Traffic regulations.

ACP Jessmon Prince took the opportunity to address a number of traffic issues relating directly to the trucking industry. They were:

Passengers sitting in the trays of trucks, or on top of goods or materials in the tray of these trucks is illegal. However, the Licensing Authority (Commissioner of Police) may grant permission subject to specific conditions for the conveyance of passengers in a safe and appropriate manner.

Even when special permission is granted by the Licencing Authority, no person is allowed to sit on loads (goods/material) in the trays of the trucks. Also carrying persons on top of heavy-duty equipment is prohibited.

Speeding: the stipulated speed limit for Trucks and motor omnibuses within any town is 20 mph elsewhere in the State 35 mph. It was observed that some truckers are driving in ways which intimidate other road users. An appeal was made to all motorists to be considerate and road-friendly.

Spillage of aggregates and concrete mixture on the road surface and the need for the concrete mixing companies and the truckers to clean up after such spillage.

An appeal to stop the practice of overloading of trucks (trucks carrying more than their gross weight).

The need for regular maintenance of trucks by qualified technicians to avoid accidents and pollution.

Proper location of lights on the trucks to indicate the width and height of vehicles.

Escorts for trailers and tractors to be more road-friendly. The distance between the escort vehicle and the trailer or tractor must be between 75 to 100 yards to give adequate warning to road users.

ACP Prince also cautioned truck drivers to operate within traffic regulations to safeguard other road users, themselves and physical infrastructure. He indicated that the RGPF will be strengthening enforcement of the regulations. A key weakness noted was the reluctance of persons to report details such as vehicle registration numbers which affects enforcement and accountability especially as it relates to spillages.

The issue of scheduled operations of trucks along the Grenville Vale Road was raised along with giving way to other motorists during peak hours. The truck operators noted the impact that scheduling will have on business operations and waste collection. It was agreed that further discussion on the feasibility of this along that and other roads is required and will take place in the weeks ahead.

In closing, the RGPF and ministry look forward to continued engagement with the trucking industry on road traffic and transport issues.

GIS

