by Linda Straker

GCNA General Manager to represent Farming and Fishing communities in Parliament

St Clair was elected on 16 September 2020

More than 20 years of working experience in the agricultural sector

St Andrew’s resident, Roderick St Clair, who currently serves as the General Manager of the Grenada Cooperative Nutmeg Association (GCNA), has been elected to serve as the Farming and Fishing communities’ representative in the Upper House of Parliament.

A new person had to be elected by the communities because Dr Dunstan Campbell resigned due to ill health. The nature of the ailment was not disclosed to the public when Chester Humphrey, President of the Senate, made the announcement to members during a recent sitting.

St Clair was elected in a meeting called by the Ministry of Agriculture on 16 September 2020 at the Trade Centre. The other person who contested for the senate seat was Jason Phillip from the Grenada Poultry Association.

Though St Clair was elected by the majority who attended the meeting, the process is only complete when Prime Minister, Dr Keith Mitchell, submits his name to the Governor-General.

“Three shall be appointed by the Governor-General, acting in accordance with the advice of the Prime Minister after the Prime Minister has consulted the organisations or interests which the Prime Minister considers the Senators should be selected to represent,” is the guidance outlined in Grenada’s Constitution under the section which focuses on appointment to the 13-member Senate.

St Clair has more than 20 years of working experience in the agricultural sector which includes teaching agriculture science and as General Manager of the GCNA. He is most known for his days as part of the management team at the Marketing and National Importing Board (MNIB).

St Clair is becoming a senator at a time when the Ministry of Agriculture will be having a new minister, as Prime Minister, Dr Keith Mitchell, announced a reshuffle to his Cabinet last Sunday. Peter David will be the new minister as of 1 October.

