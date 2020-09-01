by Linda Straker

Tamara Gill, former Chief Magistrate in Grenada, will be a Master of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court as of 16 September 2020.

The Judicial and Legal Services Commission recently published news of her appointment of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC) website. Gill acted as Master, Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court from 1 May to 31 July 2020 and was assigned to St Vincent and the Grenadines, the Commonwealth of Dominica, and St Kitts and Nevis.

Gill will reside in St Vincent and the Grenadines for her latest appointment, according to the publication.

Meanwhile, the High Court in Grenada has announced that a date is set for the hearing of criminal matters in High Courts in St George’s. A Session of the High Court of Grenada in its Criminal Jurisdiction will be held on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 at 9 am.

“All concerned and bound over to prosecute or to give evidence or summoned as jurors or witnesses are required to give their personal attendance, and all Officers who have taken inquisitions, depositions, examinations, recognisances or other papers cognizable by the Court are required to return the same without delay to this Office,” said a notice published in the 28 August 2020 publication of the Government Gazette.

“In light of the ongoing protocols put in force from time to time in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Court Office shall issue a further Notice identifying where the Session shall be held and reminding persons of the protocols in place,” the notice advised.

