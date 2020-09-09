The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force wishes to advise the general public, and in particular motorists, of the following temporary traffic arrangement, as a result of the closure of Marrast Hill, St George, which will take effect from Monday, 14 September 2020 until further notice.

NO ENTRY:

No vehicles will be allowed to travel along Marrast Hill.

ONE WAY:

Effective 7 am to 3 pm Monday to Saturday Motley Hill will be one-way traffic in an upward direction towards Sans Souci Public Road. During this period there will no right turn onto Mortley Hill from Independence Avenue Public Road.

Effective 3 pm to 10 pm Monday to Saturday Mortley Hill will be one-way traffic towards the direction of Mt Gay/River Road. During that period there will be no left turn onto Mortley Hill from Independence Avenue.

NO PARKING:

Both sides of Mortley Hill and Sans Souci Public Road.

NB: Heavy trucks and large vehicles are advised to use the Mt Parnassus Public Road.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution and expect delays. These arrangements will be in place until the completion of the repairs of Marrast Hill.

The Traffic Department apologises for any inconvenience caused.

Office of Commissioner of Police

