The Ministry of Infrastructure Development and Implementation will commence urgent work on Frequente Road, the Bronx.

In that regard, the Frequente Road will be closed from Friday, 16 October to facilitate the construction of a cross culvert which is in need of urgent repair.

The general public is advised that the work is planned for 6 days, and the road will reopen on 22 October 2020.

The Ministry apologises for any inconvenience and anticipates the cooperation of residents of the area and the general public. The public is advised to utilise alternative routes.

GIS

