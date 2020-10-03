The Ministry of Infrastructure Development and Implementation will commence urgent work on the Grand Anse Valley Road, St George.

In that regard, the road will be closed to heavy equipment vehicles only from Monday, 5 October 2020 to facilitate the construction of a retaining wall and cross culvert that is in dire need of repair.

The public is advised that the work is planned for 3 weeks.

The ministry apologises for any inconvenience, and anticipates the cooperation of the residents of the area and the public, who are advised to make use of alternative routes.

GIS

