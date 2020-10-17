A face mask needs to cover both the nose and the mouth in order to be effective.

Leaving your nose exposed defeats a key purpose of wearing a mask. The virus is transmitted through very tiny droplets that are exhaled — and then inhaled — through both the nose and the mouth.

Please remember to keep your distance and practice good hand hygiene, in addition to wearing your mask properly.

#BeCOVID19Smart #WearAMask#GrenadaHealth

