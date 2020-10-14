by Linda Straker

Lab at General Hospital given all-clear to conduct dengue tests

170 dengue cases recorded as of 3 October, with 2 cases classified as Type 3 dengue

Type 3 is a more severe form of infection that will usually require hospitalisation

People suspected to be infected with dengue will be able to get a confirmation test within a shorter period, because as of 14 October, the laboratory at the General Hospital was given the all-clear to conduct the dengue test.

“Before today we had to send those test samples to CARPHA in Trinidad,” Health Minister Nickolas Steele confirmed. The result of the dengue sample from Trinidad will normally take between 24 to 48 hours based on the availability of flights. However, with the ability to conduct the test on the island, the result of samples will be ready within a few hours.

“We are using the same PCR machines but using different sets of primers,” Steele explained, admitting that over the past week Grenada’s dengue cases have been increasing, due to the ongoing outbreak. The parishes significantly affected are St Andrew, St David, and St George.

As of 3 October, the Epidemiological Unit in the Ministry of Health recorded 170 dengue cases, with 2 of the cases classified as Type 3 dengue. Type 3 is a more severe form of infection, with aches and pain that will usually require hospitalisation.

Grenada’s last dengue outbreak in 2018 had more than 300 persons infected according to data from the collection points from both private and public facilities.

Steele said that the Ministry is fogging as part of measures, but citizens also must play their part to get rid of mosquito breeding sites. “We are increasing surveillance to ensure that cases are not missed, as well as continuing with the monitoring and public health measures to reduce the mosquito population. That is how we will be able to reduce transmission and spread of dengue,” said the Health Minister.

“It’s the collective responsibility of all because we’re all in this together.”

