As part of its Credit Union month celebrations, the ‘GrenadaCreditUnions’ made a donation of Covid-19 supplies to the tune of EC$15,000 to schools in Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

Speaking at a brief handover ceremony at Ministry of Education, Phillip Telesford, President of the Grenada Co-operative League Limited, highlighted the credit unions’ continued support to building stronger communities and investments in the nation’s future.

Astra Frank-McKenzie, Deputy Chief Education Officer, Schools Admin and Management at the Ministry of Education, expressed gratitude for this partnership. She recognised that the initiative was supportive of the Ministry of Education’s Covid-19 response and recovery programme.

‘GrenadaCreditUnions’ understand the challenges that schools and families are facing in these times and are committed to providing support to communities wherever they can.

Grenada Co-operative League Limited

