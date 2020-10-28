by Linda Straker

Man tested positive for Covid-19 during preparation stage for admittance to Richmond Hill prison

Man from community of Boca currently in isolation at a Government quarantine facility

Result expected later today

Health Minister Nickolas Steele has confirmed that health authorities are awaiting the result of a PCR test conducted on a man who was ordered to the remand section of the Richmond Hill Prison on Tuesday, 27 October 2020, but tested positive for Covid-19 during the preparation stage for admittance to the prison.

“We expect the result later today, but right now he is a prisoner in isolation at a Government quarantine facility,” Steele said.

As part of the new health protocol, any person ordered to prison by the justice system must go through 3 different steps of screening before being admitted to prison. The first is a rapid coronavirus test at the health facility in St George’s.

“It was that rapid test which was positive,” said Steele who explained that the positive rapid test caused the authorities to halt the prison screening preparation. Once a prisoner’s rapid test is Covid-19 negative the prisoner is taken to the compound of the prison for the other screening steps which include a sanitising shower and change of clothing.

The man who is from the community of Boca, was released from prison earlier in October after spending months at the prison. He was arrested and charged on 25 October 2020 and made his court appearance on 27 October.

Since recording its first case in March, Grenada has 28 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases but only 2 are presently described as active. The island has recorded no deaths from the coronavirus which has infected and caused the death of millions worldwide.

