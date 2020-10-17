Returning nationals and residents who wish to quarantine at home are asked to note the following:

Submit a request by email to [email protected]

Health officials will assess and make a determination

Must be a fully self-contained unit with no other occupants besides the individuals travelling together

Contact tracing wristband and mobile app must be set up and kept active

No one is permitted to leave the home for any reason until medically cleared by Health officials

No visitors are permitted

Meals and groceries must be delivered

#BeCOVID19Smart – follow the guidelines from the Ministry of Health, Grenada.

