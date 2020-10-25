Statement by US Ambassador to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, Linda S Taglialatela, in honour of Thanksgiving Day.

On this 25th day of October, we recognise the heroism shown by Caribbean and US forces who 37 years ago answered the call of Grenada’s Governor-General, the late Sir Paul Scoon, and the leadership of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States to restore rule of law and order to Grenada.

We honour the brave service members who made the ultimate sacrifice in this noble cause.

We say thank you to the citizens of Grenada for their assistance during the intervention. They include men and women from all walks of life and from every part of Grenada, Carriacou, Petite Martinique, and the diaspora who heeded the call and responded. They showed their dedication and commitment to this nation by crafting a tradition of democracy, peace, and security.

We are also grateful for the bonds of friendship, cooperation, and shared purpose that unite our peoples and our governments. Americans and Grenadians share a commitment to the rule of law, to democratic governance, and to human rights in the Western Hemisphere and around the world. Our bilateral relationship has been strengthened by decades of economic, educational, cultural, and security links, as well as by people-to-people connections that bring our nations closer.

The most recent tangible demonstration of this relationship is the commissioning during my visit to Grenada last week of US$6.6 million for 2 Emergency Operation Centres and emergency warehouses that we contributed to the people of Grenada. These state-of-the-art facilities on mainland Grenada and in Carriacou, along with the current centre on Petite Martinique, will enhance the country’s readiness and the ability of the staff at the National Disaster Management Agency to prepare, respond, and support the country’s recovery in the event of a crisis or natural disaster.

We are both grateful and proud of the history of strong relations between the United States and Grenada, and we will continue to work with Grenada to strengthen bilateral and regional security cooperation and combat transnational crime that threatens our economies and societies. Our work together to improve institutions and build resilient communities will contribute to a growing economy, creating jobs and increasing opportunity for more of Grenada’s youth.

On this Thanksgiving Day, let us honour the sacrifices of the past through steadfast work today, so that the bonds between our peoples may become only stronger in the days and years to come. We will continue to stand united. God bless Grenada, and Happy Thanksgiving Day.

US Embassy

