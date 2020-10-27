by Linda Straker

Don Thomas fined EC$3,000 for violating the Covid-19 quarantine protocol

Failure to pay fine would have resulted in 6 months at Richmond Hill Prison

Grenada has reported 28 positive Covid-19 cases to date

The magistrate at the St George Court on Tuesday, 27 October 2020 fined a returning national EC$3,000 for violating the Covid-19 quarantine protocol. He was charged on Saturday, 24 October.

47-year-old Don Thomas is the first person to be charged under the Quarantine Act, and was ordered to pay the fine immediately. Failure to pay the fine would have resulted in him spending 6 months at the Richmond Hill Prison.

Grenada’s new health protocol to control and contain the spread of Covid-19 provides for each person entering the island to comply with the regulations before being allowed to intermingle with society.

Thomas was charged under Section 8 of the regulations which states, “Where the result of a test under sub-regulation (6) (b) is positive, until a Health Officer determines that the person is free from infection with SARS-CoV-2 or Covid-19– (a) the person shall submit himself or herself to a place of observation and isolation at his or her expense.”

The regulations state that a new prescribed test shall be conducted at the person’s expense at least once in every period of 7 calendar days and, upon a determination by a Health Officer under regulation the person shall be released from observation and isolation and permitted to integrate with the public in accordance with the enactments and protocols of general application within Grenada.

Section 9 of the regulations states “A person who contravenes or fails to comply with these Regulations shall be guilty of an offence against these Regulations. A person who is guilty of an offence under subsection shall be liable, on summary conviction, to a fine not exceeding $10,000.

To date, Grenada has reported 28 Covid-19 cases. Health Minister Nickolas Steele disclosed earlier in the month that case number 25 breached the Covid-19 regulations by leaving the observation location without clearance from a health officer. He arrived via a flight from Canada, and his actions resulted in 77 people facing quarantine as part of the contact tracing process. A woman who was in direct contact with him within hours of his breaching quarantine, also tested positive.

