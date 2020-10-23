The Grenada Airports Authority advises all stakeholders that the Maurice Bishop International Airport (MBIA) is now back at Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF) Services Category 9.

The shipment of support aggregates arrived on Thursday, 22 October 2020 and is now on site at airport.

The Grenada Airports Authority reiterates its commitment to aviation safety and security and will continue to work in compliance with industry standards at all times.

GIS

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.