The Political Leader of the National Democratic Congress, (NDC) Franka Bernardine, the Executive Committee and indeed the entire membership of the Party, join in extending congratulations to Roderick St Clair on his appointment to the Upper House of Parliament, on Friday, 2 October 2020.

St Clair’s appointment as the Farmers’ Representative in the Senate comes at a time when the farming community is facing many challenges on account of the Covid-19 pandemic and government overreach. We trust that his presence in the Senate will bring some hope and light to the agricultural sector, which will ultimately create the kind of impact that will boost the economy. The farmers and fisherfolk are looking for guidance, and the necessary support that will encourage and give them the confidence to invest in this important sector, filled with possibilities.

We wish St Clair and indeed all the farmers and fisherfolk in Grenada, Carriacou and Petit Martinique every success – today, tomorrow and in the future. The future of agriculture lies in the hands of our farming and fishing warriors. They are the drivers to chart the way forward in these challenging times.

Together with the people of Grenada, we look forward to your valuable contributions to the debates and an anticipated successful journey in the Upper House of Parliament.

May God bless you, the farmers and fisherfolk of Grenada, Carriacou and Petit Martinique.

Franka Bernardine,

Political Leader – National Democratic Congress

