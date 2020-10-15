Grenada’s new Minister for Finance, Hon. Gregory Bowen, has expressed confidence in the ability of the ministry’s staff to execute the Government’s mandate to rebuild the economy in this Covid-19 impacted environment.

Minister Bowen was speaking during his first meeting with the staff of his new ministry.

During the virtual meeting, Minister Bowen told the staff that his first impression is that of an excellent team of people who are ready for the task ahead.

Grenada like many other countries experienced a significant drop in revenue due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minister Bowen told the team, “I encourage you to be vigilant, to curb expenditure leakages and wastage. We have seen revenue decline by up to 50% and our recovery strategy must include encouraging compliance, enhancing service delivery processes and finding new ways to generate revenue.”

The new Finance Minister noted that changing the culture of operations and twinning technology with the shift system are critical components as we adapt to our new normal. This would require strict data security protocols, which are already being addressed.

The immediate focus for the Ministry is the timely preparation of the 2021 National Budget, which will set out the government’s priorities for the coming year.

The feedback from staff included questions and comments about the upcoming budget, staffing, safety protocols for staff and the public in the context of Covid-19 and the new management structure.

Minister Bowen said he was excited about the healthy discussions, and expressed gratitude for the various interventions, stating that the team must join hands, especially in this difficult period which has brought with it, greater responsibility for the Ministry.

The Minister for Finance looks forward to continued dialogue and enhancement of the team approach towards results-oriented outcomes.

GIS

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.