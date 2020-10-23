The Department of Sports in the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs & Local Government, held an official send-off ceremony for 17-year-old female high jump and 400-meter outstanding athlete from Petite Martinique, Ahshareah Enoe, on 21 October.

Enoe will leave Grenada on Sunday, 25 October to start a 2-year full-time athletic scholarship at the Edwin Allen High School in Jamaica, in the area of Natural Sciences, as part of an Associate Programme.

Hon. Kindra Maturine-Stewart, Minister for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs & Local Government, in speaking at the send-off ceremony at the Carriacou Multipurpose Centre, spoke of the important role education plays in a person’s success in any career.

She said Enoe will be supported with boarding and accommodation for the first 9 months, as part of Government’s commitment to assist young people to capitalise on opportunities.

At the 2020 CSEC exams, Ahshareah secured 10 subject passes with 9 grade ones and received a special robing ceremony on 21 October to mark her completion at the Hillsborough Secondary School (HSS).

Principal of the HSS, Brian Lendore, is confident that with the level of support given to Enoe by the Government of Grenada and the entire community of Petite Martinique and Carriacou that she will be comforted, as she transitions to a new environment.

Lendore added that one attribute of Enoe’s, which stood out for him most in her tenure at the Hillsborough Secondary School, is her high level of determination and ability to strike a balance between academics and sports.

Other well-wishers who spoke at the official send-off ceremony included Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs, Rholda Quamina, and Senior Coach in the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs & Local Government, Sebastian Stiell.

Enoe was also presented with her airline ticket and accommodation information by Minister Maturine-Stewart and a monetary contribution by the Inter-Grenadines Secondary School Athletic Committee.

Enoe expressed her gratitude to the Edwin Allen High School in Jamaica and the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs and Local Government for the moral support.

She also extended appreciation to all those who have played a part in affording her the opportunity and reassured everyone that she will do her best to maintain high standards both academically and athletically.

GIS

