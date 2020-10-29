Prime Minister, Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell, has reaffirmed Government’s commitment to anti-corruption efforts and to the country being a Centre of Excellence for training intended to build regional capacity in this regard.

Addressing the start of the annual Senior Leadership and Management Training Programme organised by the office of The Integrity Commission, Dr Mitchell said legislation enacted by the current administration and the ratification of international conventions are indicative of Government’s commitment to promote greater accountability while eliminating practices and behaviour that foster corruption.

He said, “The Government of Grenada has consistently demonstrated the political will and support necessary for the implementation of anti-corruption measures.”

The Prime Minister also noted Grenada’s leadership in anti-corruption training, recalling that 3 years ago, Government agreed to the proposal to make Grenada the anti-corruption training centre for the Caribbean

He said, “As Prime Minister of Grenada, I reaffirm Government’s commitment to facilitate regional anti-corruption training. I assure you that we are taking seriously, and embracing this challenge of a global paradigm shift, that requires us to adopt positions on governance and public sector management. Our challenges are even more glaring, in this Covid-19 pandemic, and it simply cannot be business as usual.”

The Prime Minister also gave assurances that Government will continue efforts to improve its governance models with effective mechanisms that are responsive to internal and external threats of corruption.

He said, “It is clear that any anti-corruption regime/system must be robust, active, well-coordinated and consistent. Here in Grenada, we are actively engaged in the implementation of a suite of legislation that supports our thrust to address accountability and responsible public sector management. Such legislation, coupled with implementation efforts, must holistically address the risks and gaps that enable corruption.

Other speakers at the opening ceremony included Secretary General of the Commonwealth Secretariat, Baroness Patricia Scotland and Chairperson of the Integrity Commission of Grenada, Lady Anande Trotman-Joseph.

The 3-day training session is being attended by various representatives from the public sector and non-governmental organisations, as well as the Commonwealth Secretariat, the Caricom Implementation Agency for Crime and Security and the Commonwealth Caribbean Association of Integrity Commission and Anti-Corruption Bodies.

GIS

