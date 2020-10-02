The Ministry of Infrastructure Development and Implementation will commence urgent work on the Mt Nesbit Road, St John.

In that regard, the Mt Nesbit Road will be closed from Monday, 5 October 2020 to facilitate the construction of a retaining wall and cross culvert which is in dire need of repairs.

The general public is advised that the work is planned for 3 weeks. The ministry apologises for any inconvenience and anticipates the cooperation of the residents of the area and the general public. The general public is advised to use alternative routes.

GIS

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.