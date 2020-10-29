by Perry C Douglas

The Black Experience

The ‘Great’ British Empire expanded through the continuation of the institutionalised aristocratic system, now being applied extraordinarily, and aggressively, void of any semblance of morality to African people. The Slavery production model drove exponential growth for Britain, beginning with the Transatlantic Slave Trade, continually evolving right through to post-colonial times.

People of African descent became the new economic engine for European expansion and multi-generational wealth creation. Systematically transitioning over the centuries. Continually being reinforced under the white supremacy lie and the duplicity of Christianity. Religion, can’t be denied, as one of the greatest instruments of white supremacy manipulation and control in the history of civilisation. Religion remains one of the greatest pillar architects of inequality structures and systems of injustice, that has become the enduring experience for Black people in the universe.

Consequently, economics remains at the core of this 400+ years experience. The entire wealth creation system, in the context of the Caribbean Slave Plantation system and colonialism, was created to leverage and maximise land wealth. By systematically extracting natural and human resources from plantation-based economies in the Caribbean to facilitate global commerce for the enrichment of Europeans.

Barbados, for example, was the first society anywhere in the world to be built and sustained entirely upon the enslavement of Africans. There were no alternative systems of economic development in Barbados during that period in history, the system was ruthlessly enforced by the ‘The Barbados Slave Code.’ The hierarchical slave code was authored and enforced by plantation owners (aristocrats), firmly backed and facilitated through legislation and policy by the British state. Therefore, imperialism, the slave trade, plantation slave economy, and colonialism, the entire construct, could never have been successful without the express support and facilitation of the state.

The system of “Triangular Trade” as it was known — between Africa (slaves’ resource), Caribbean, US, and Brazil (plantations…raw resources), Europe (industrial activity, trade, and commerce, wealth creation), was the economic engine of European expansion around the world.

“The West is rich because it took resources from other parts of the world. And the top earners in all nations accumulated their fortunes by extracting it from the productive labor of workers within their own countries (and by forcing “free trade” agreements that used the market competition to suppress wages on increasingly global labor markets).” Brewer

The mass divergence between wealth and poverty in relation to Black populations experiences, is over 400-years in the making! The history and understanding of the awesomeness of that, requires a knowledgeable weaponised mindset to begin overriding that reality, overcoming, and moving forward with confidence toward closing the Black wealth gap.

It’s time to flip the script…write our own story!

The proven path forward

Now that we know the true story; how can that knowledge be used to influence our mindset and change our future economic and social experiences, in the context of Black (Caribbean) economic growth?

How we organise, manage, and control the socioeconomic forces in our space and time, bending the region’s opportunity and prosperity curve upwards, will be a determining factor. How we organise, leverage, produce and execute in the quantum, will contribute to the trajectory! And how we maximise the utility of advanced technologies to leapfrog onto the global production scene, will determine our prosperity curve experience in the future!

If we can create and control our own economics…from resource extraction, processing, manufacturing…sales/marketing, digital commerce, entrenching ourselves into the global supply chain? We can achieve a long-term sustainable export economy and increase our wealth? As demonstrated by the British aristocrats, control, skilled and efficient management of economic ecosystems allows for enormous socioeconomic achievement.

Economics is not a morality play, so, we must not get emotionally caught up when thinking about the complete lack of morality in the British system/model. We just take what we need to help in building our own engineered model, to our own benefit. As we do not have to behave like the British, for example, to become successful ourselves.

Focus instead on the key takeaways — power, control, execution of your own resources and leveraging them to prosperity for your own people!

Riding the Wealth Curve

Wealth is derived from productive capacity in any natural ecosystem and rises or falls based on the arranged forces of those in control of it. The levering and weaponising of the productivity information complex, also allows for the maximisation of technology for efficiency, utilisation, for higher profitability. Those who can position themselves effectively, utilising resources, particularly technology, can continuously transfer production capacity within their own ecosystem. Conversely, poverty is simultaneously created for those systematically shut-out of that same system.

The disadvantaged people must figure out how to create advantages for themselves. The system is not just going to hand it over. It must be taken. If we scientifically understand how wealth is created in a historical context…can we not build concrete intelligent economic information systems and business models to successfully engineer and execute through? Science must remain at the forefront of effective and sustainable solutions, recognising the inherent value of being in full control of ones’ own economics.

For Caribbean populations, the future of a sustained economic development existence will come from the effective utility of leveraged resources. Underwritten by complex information systems and Artificial Intelligence technologies, more specifically.

The newly emerging playbook is applying intelligence to create exponential value to advance a society.

Wealth creation is first driven by mindset, which is a choice, and so too is the chosen growth trajectory a society decides upon; none of which is an inevitability nor predetermined.

Historically, the future wealth of any nation is directly correlated to its productivity gains, derived through technology investments that drive efficiency and innovation.

Therefore, decisions matter, and the critical decision facing the Caribbean today, is one of acceptance and adaptation to the prevailing new economy reality. A reality whereby the more resilient economies of the world are the ones that have become strategic and increasingly diverse and digital.

“Since slavery until now, black people have been engineered into a political and social underclass, which is worsening decade by decade.” John Thomas.

It is time to engineer ourselves out and into prosperity. We, therefore, need to build that road map with attainable milestones and the necessary measurement tools to help determine whether we are making the necessary progress.

