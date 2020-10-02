The German Development Cooperation through the GIZ Project “Global Carbon Market”,

in Grenada or St Lucia is looking for a:

Technical Advisor (m/f/d)

Required Profile:

Completed master’s degree in economics, political science, natural resource management, law or similar,

At least 5 years of professional experience in the field of climate policy context and/or international development cooperation; ideally, familiarity with the topics carbon pricing, market-based climate protection instruments as well as Article 6 of the Paris Agreement,

Knowledge of the regional political and institutional context; previous work experiences with public institutions are a strong asset,

Experience in setting up and managing regional partnerships, ability to build and maintain professional networks with private and public partners,

At least 1 year of proven experience in project management and organization of events,

Good working knowledge of ITC technologies and computer applications (e.g. MS Office),

Business Fluency in English,

Very good management and organizational skills, strong team player and able to work in an international environment,

Availability to travel in the region.

Information of the Programme:

The Global Carbon Market project’s main goal is to promote carbon pricing as an effective way to mitigate climate change. In order to achieve this, the project aims to strengthen capacities with private and public decision-makers and build new partnerships nationally and in the wider Caribbean region.

Timeframe of Employment: January 2021 – September 2022, with renewal option.

Office location: Tapion, Castries, St Lucia or St George’s, Grenada.

Application Information:

If you are interested, kindly submit your cover letter and CV and saved under your full name in PDF to: [email protected]

Candidate’s application will be received by 16 October 2020

NOTE: Due to the high volume of applications received, we will only contact shortlisted applicants. Thank you for your understanding.

