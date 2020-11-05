4 St Andrew residents and one St George man were remanded to Her Majesty’s Prisons (HMP) on Monday, 30 November 2020 for various infractions.

Anderson Clement, 34 years, Farmer of Mt Rose, St Patrick, was arrested and charged Sunday, 29 November 2020 for a series of breakins within the St Andrew area. In one particular case, items valued at EC$123,620 were stolen.

Simmons Horsford, resident of Mt Horne, St Andrew, Randy Neckles of Birchgrove, St Andrew and Kellon Mc Donald of Paradise, St Andrew, were also arrested and charged, over the weekend, and brought to the Grenville Magistrate’s Court for the offences of Grievous Harm and 2 counts of Causing Harm, respectively. They are all scheduled to return to court on 9 December 2020.

Further, Winston Smith, 51 years, Businessman of Grand Anse, St George, was brought before the St George’s Magistrates Court for alleged breaking into the Grenada Red Cross Office and the US Peace Corps Office. He was remanded to Her Majesty’s Prisons and will reappear in court on 11 December 2020.

Police investigations are continuing.

RGPF

