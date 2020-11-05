by Linda Straker

On 21 October, Chris Regis was shot in the arm and hospitalised

Trevor Regis, Chris’ father, attacked 2 officers and was fatally shot 10 days later

Final determination of investigation will fall under Office of the Director of Public Prosecution

Seven days after an incident in which 2 officers were stabbed by the father of a young man who was shot days earlier, Edvin Martin, Acting Commissioner of Police, is giving the public the assurance that the matters are under active investigation and the final determination will fall under the jurisdiction of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution.

“I assure you, fellow citizens of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique, that both matters are the subject of active investigation. At this point in time, the RGPF is not at liberty to speak on the substantive elements of either incident, as this will be premature and can also potentially prejudice any legal outcome of the matters,” he said in an address disseminated through the Government Information Service (GIS).

“Upon the completion of the investigation, the files will be submitted to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution – a constitutionally independent office, for review and recommendations. This approach is consistently done to offer an additional layer of objectivity and transparency in dealing with all matters involving police officers,” he said while explaining the role of the DPP Office.

“As due process takes its course, the RGPF asks for forbearance and tolerance of all to allow the investigation to be carried out. Let calmness prevail as we await the completion of the investigation to answer any lingering questions that exist,” recommended.

Martin gave the assurance the RGPF will continue to reach out to the families involved to hear their concerns first-hand, and to answer their questions to the extent that we are able to at this time. “We will also continue to support the injured officers through the healing process. We will continue to avail ourselves to be supportive and transparent throughout this process,” he said while acknowledging that citizens are seen as critical partners in helping to maintain law and order.

“We therefore, appeal for the continued cooperation and support of the public as we all seek to come to terms with this gut-wrenching occurrence, said the Acting Commissioner as he spoke about the recent series of incidents which resulted in 3 people injured and the death of one individual.

On 21 October 2020, an officer shot Chris Regis in the arm and he was hospitalised. His family claimed that he was shot over a marijuana cigarette. Ten days later, Trevor Regis who is the father of Chris, attacked 2 officers on the streets of St George’s and stabbed them. Another officer, according to eyewitnesses, shot Regis in the vicinity of the attack. Regis was pronounced dead at the General Hospital.

“These incidents have left several families in need of solace as they deal with the aftermath of what transpired. At the wider community level, Grenadians are also trying to come to terms with the tragedy. It is sad, it is heart-wrenching and we are all impacted on various levels,” the Acting Commissioner said in the recorded message.

The female officer, who was in a critical condition following the stabbing incident, underwent emergency surgery and is still hospitalised. The male officer was released from the General Hospital but continues to receive medical treatment for stab wounds to his arm and chest. Chris Regis has also been released from the hospital and he continues to heal at home, following a gunshot wound to his arm.

