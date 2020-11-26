A bus conductor who resides in the village of Belmont, St George, was arrested and charged by officers of the Special Victims Unit for sexually assaulting a minor.

Charged for the offence of Sexual Assault, is 22-year-old Kent Granger. He was granted bail in the amount of $20,000 with one surety, and is scheduled to appear in court on 11 March 2021.

Meanwhile, Shane Dominique who was charged for Stealing from a dwelling house, a firearm and its ammunition, was remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison, after his first court appearance.

RGPF

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.