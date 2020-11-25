Tim McKinney, a visiting doctor, and his wife Amy Baxter, arrived in Grenada on 1 November 2020, and were approved for home quarantine.

They failed to adhere to the protocols for home quarantine, as per Ministry of Health Protocols and were arrested and charged.

They appeared at the St George’s Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 25 November 2020 and were fined $5,000 each, to be paid forthwith. The fines were paid and they were subsequently released.

RGPF

