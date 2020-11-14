The Ministry of Infrastructure Development has commenced work on the main road linking Red Gate to Perdmontemps, St David.

In this regard, one lane of the road will be closed from Monday, 16 November 2020 to facilitate the construction of a culvert and adjoining box drain, to improve the drainage in the area. Additionally, works to reinstate a section of damaged pavement will take place subsequently. The work is planned for 8 weeks.

The Ministry of Infrastructure Development apologises for any inconvenience and anticipates the cooperation of the residents of the area and the general public. The general public is advised to exercise caution when traversing the area.

GIS

