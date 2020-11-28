Grenada‘s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Her Excellency Keisha A McGuire, and her Georgian counterpart, His Excellency Kaha Imnadze, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Georgia to the United Nations, executed agreements that would waive visa requirements, allowing nationals of Grenada and Georgia to travel between the 2 countries without a visa for stays not exceeding 90 days.

The agreements signed on Monday, 23 November 2020 would go into effect following notification of the parties’ completion of internal procedures necessary to implement the agreements.

The signing of the visa waiver complements the actions of Grenada’s foreign policy aimed at strengthening the friendly relations and cooperation with other states, and the 2 states look forward to deepening existing ties. The 2 states are keen to the furtherance of cooperation, including in, inter alia, the areas of Information and Communications Technology, Maritime and Tourism.

GIS

