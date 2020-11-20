Grenada continues to manage the Covid-19 pandemic reasonably well.

That’s the view of Prime Minister, Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell, who wants to see continued collaboration between Government and people to maintain control of the virus locally.

To date, Grenada has recorded 37 cases of Covid-19, seven of which are still active.

In a radio interview this week, the Prime Minister said, “We have done well but we must never let our guard down. What is happening in some countries is that people have let their guards down and resumed business as usual which subsequently resulted in a spike in cases, forcing some countries to resort to a second period of lockdown. Here in Grenada, we still have some infection but generally speaking, we look relatively good.”

Dr Mitchell cited Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica as countries that are now seriously challenged by the rate and number of infections.

He said, “We cannot rest comfortably because of the level of infections we are seeing regionally and internationally, but we should feel proud that we have done relatively good. We must continue to manage the pandemic well by following the recommended protocols. Government through the Ministry of Health is spearheading the fight against Covid-19, but we need the cooperation of the public. We have a collective responsibility to help minimise the spread of the disease here in Grenada.”

GIS

