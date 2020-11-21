Beginning Saturday, 28 November 2020, all travellers to Grenada will be required to obtain a PCR test from a certified laboratory within 72 hours of travel, and receive negative results in order to enter the country.

The 72-hour testing mandate will replace the current stipulation of securing the PCR test within 7 days of travel. The change in testing period follows a collective decision taken at a recent OECS meeting.

Health experts believe that people getting tested within 72 hours of travel will help to lessen potentially positive diagnoses after travellers enter the island. The closer the period is between testing and flight the less time individuals will have to contract the virus in their communities of origin before boarding the flight.

This measure is one more step in Grenada’s thrust to maintain a low case count, given the rising numbers of positive Covid-19 cases around the world.

Grenada’s recently announced entry requirement, the Pure Safe Travel Authorisation Certificate, helps to provide an added layer of health screening of potential travellers to the country.

Individuals are now able to complete and submit an online application for entry into the country, as well as upload their negative PCR test results onto the application. Once the application is approved, they will receive a Pure Safe Travel Authorisation Certificate.

Travellers are also required to present an electronic or printed copy of the certificate during check-in at their airports of origin.

The Pure Safe Travel Authorisation application can be accessed on covid19.gov.gd.

GIS

