Beginning Saturday, 28 November 2020, all travellers to Grenada will be required to obtain a PCR test from a certified laboratory within 72 hours of travel, and receive negative results in order to enter the country.
The 72-hour testing mandate will replace the current stipulation of securing the PCR test within 7 days of travel. The change in testing period follows a collective decision taken at a recent OECS meeting.
Health experts believe that people getting tested within 72 hours of travel will help to lessen potentially positive diagnoses after travellers enter the island. The closer the period is between testing and flight the less time individuals will have to contract the virus in their communities of origin before boarding the flight.
This measure is one more step in Grenada’s thrust to maintain a low case count, given the rising numbers of positive Covid-19 cases around the world.
Grenada’s recently announced entry requirement, the Pure Safe Travel Authorisation Certificate, helps to provide an added layer of health screening of potential travellers to the country.
Individuals are now able to complete and submit an online application for entry into the country, as well as upload their negative PCR test results onto the application. Once the application is approved, they will receive a Pure Safe Travel Authorisation Certificate.
Travellers are also required to present an electronic or printed copy of the certificate during check-in at their airports of origin.
The Pure Safe Travel Authorisation application can be accessed on covid19.gov.gd.
GIS
Starting Sat Nov 28??
You do know thanksgiving Nov 26 is a big holiday in USA.
Gonna be difficult to get test done next week
Min of Health Grenada you being unreasonable.
We have the same problem as above. Also, I understand the test result needs to be uploaded to the travel authorisation form which has to be submitted at least 48 hours prior to travel. Almost nowhere in the UK will guarantee a 24 hour turnaround of tests which makes it impossible for us to travel to Grenada.
I agree completely. People will simply not travel to Grenada as this procedure would be pushing the limits of time. In the USA, UK and many other countries, people potentially already need to be travelling to the airport BEFORE test results are emailed through to them. So to then have to email them through to Grenada ( with a 4 hour time difference) in order to get their entry certificate, it would just make it an impossible task.
Let’s face it,It’s quite obvious the blind that Grenada does not want any tourism at this point in time read between the lines. Patrons out of Grenada should find alternate vacation destination .I wish them good luck .
We are travelling to Grenada from Canada on a Monday morning. So how is that going to affect us based on the fact the 72 hours allowed lands on a weekend?