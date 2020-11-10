by Linda Straker

Dunbar Horsford of St David died from a farm accident

Is survived by his 3 sons and their mother

Eastern Caribbean States Liaison Service was scheduled to visit farm on Tuesday, 10 November

Derrick James, Grenada’s Consul General in Canada, has confirmed that a Grenadian man working on farms through the farm labour programme coordinated through the Ministry of Labour, has died.

Dead is 49-year-old Dunbar Horsford of St David. “He died in hospital. There were other Grenadian workers waiting for an update from the doctor who informed them that he died,” James said. When asked about the cause of death, he said, “For now, we know that he was driving a tractor and something happened,” he said. “The cause of death should be provided to us sometime today.”

A representative from the Eastern Caribbean States Liaison Service office, the organisation responsible for coordinating the farm labour programme, was scheduled to visit the farm on Tuesday, 10 November 2020.

James said the visit will provide more clarity about the unfortunate situation and he, in turn, will share information with the Ministry of Labour and the family of Horsford.

The St David resident, who was not new to the programme, was one of the farm labour workers who resumed working on the farm earlier this year. He was scheduled to return to the island in late November. He is survived by his 3 sons and their mother.

Dozens of Grenadian men are among hundreds of Caricom workers who were selected to engage in seasonal work on Canadian farms for 2020.

