Are you ready?

The Hartman Group is pleased to announce some exciting opportunities and rewarding careers for our Mt Hartman Project here in Grenada.

We invite applications from candidates who are team players, self-motivated, enjoy working with people, and are determined to succeed at whatever they do.

We are seeking to fill:

Positions

Accountant

IT Specialist

Site Supervisor

Receptionist

Project Assistant

Skilled Workers

Operators for heavy equipment and trucks

Masons

Carpenters

Steel Fabricators

Plumber

Electrician

Helpers

Etc.

Application Procedure

Kindly submit applications to email [email protected]

Enquiries at telephone number 440-9928.

