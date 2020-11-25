Aruna Neptune, 42 years, Journalist residing at Marian, St George, was arrested and charged by Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department on 2 counts of Damage to Property.

Neptune was charged on Wednesday, 25 November 2020, after reports of her causing damages to a vehicle in the vicinity of St George’s, were received. She is in police custody awaiting bail.

Police investigations are ongoing.

RGPF

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.