Through a collaborative effort between the Kayak Fitness Center and the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs and Local Government, doors to a new fitness facility were officially opened on Saturday.

The opening of this facility is expected to restore hope for fitness and wellness in Carriacou following the closure of the Carriacou Health Services (CHS) building in June 2020.

The new facility now occupies what used to be the Foam and Bedding building located on Church Street, Hillsborough. The operating hours will be 5 am to 9 pm Mondays to Fridays; 8 am to 11:30 am and 3 pm to 7 pm on Saturdays, and 3 pm to 6 pm on Sundays, upon notice to members.

Senior Instructor, Theo Jerome, in speaking at the opening ceremony said that following notice to leave the CHS building, a proposal was presented to the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs and Local Government who immediately accepted the idea of partnership regarding the initiative – an idea which has been on the Ministry’s agenda for the past 2 years.

He extended special commendation to Attorney at Law, Nigel Stewart, husband of Member of Parliament for the Constituency of Carriacou and Petite Martinique, Hon. Kindra Maturine-Stewart, for playing an instrumental role in ensuring that the new facility became a reality.

Minister Maturine-Stewart, said in her remarks that the Government felt the need to assist and therefore allocated over EC$70,000 to support the outfitting of the new fitness centre. She further extended gratitude to the National Lotteries Authority and Stadium Authority for their contribution of a treadmill and the assurance to provide continuous support towards the development of the island’s fitness centre.

“It is important for us as people of a small island to get involved in physical exercise as much as possible, to ensure we stave off non-communicable diseases of which many of us are prone to,” Minister Stewart advised the audience at the opening ceremony.

In closing, she noted that all children under the age of 18 and students attending secondary school, especially athletes, will be given the opportunity to join and participate at the gym free of cost.

Minister Stewart also presented a plaque of appreciation to Jerome for his exceptional dedication and commitment towards physical fitness in Carriacou during the years.

GIS

