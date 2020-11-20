On Friday, 13 November, KM2 Solutions, Grenada’s leading call centre, generously donated 50 desktop computers to communities in the parish of St Andrew.

Receiving the computers on behalf of the communities were Honourable Yolande Bain-Horsford and Parliamentary Representative for the area Honourable Kate Lewis. In congratulating KM2 Solutions on its 10th anniversary, Lewis said, “I am indeed pleased with the level of work that is being done here and the benefits it is bringing to our young people.”

The donated computers will benefit several communities within the parish of St Andrew.

In 2021, the Paradise Pre School will be moving into a new location, and the existing facility will be used to house a new library and research centre where some of the computers will be placed. “It is my plan to transform that facility into a library and research facility, and here, Mr Denny, you [KM2 Solutions], are contributing to the success of this facility,” said Lewis, who is the Minister in the Prime Minister’s ministry with responsibility for Youth Development.

In presenting the computers to the recipients, Site Director Jermaine Denny remarked, “Under our charitable umbrella, KM2 Cares, we are excited and honoured to donate these computers. We have every confidence they would be put into good use, benefiting families near and far.” He further stated that “These computers act as a convenient and valuable asset to the new shift to e-learning and the recent changes where businesses are now shifting to online platforms to better serve their customers as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

This computer donation is only one of several charitable initiatives undertaken by KM2 Cares. A back-to-school drive, where employees with children received school supplies; a Blood donation drive; and a donation to the Cardona Home for The Aged are among its recent undertakings.

Through its KM2 Cares arm, the company is looking forward to doing more, not only for the parish of St Andrew but Grenada as a whole.

Following the handing over ceremony, the ministers were given a tour of the KM2 facility to observe first-hand the company’s adherence to strict Covid-19 protocols.

KM² Solutions

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.