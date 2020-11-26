LIAT, The Caribbean Airline, will begin its commercial schedule on 30 November with flights operating to a limited number of destinations.

The airline will operate flights five days a week to 7 destinations across the LIAT network. The seven destinations are: Antigua, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, St Lucia, St Kitts, and St Vincent. The limited schedule of flights will return connectivity to these destinations which were impacted by the airline’s suspension of commercial services.

LIAT will announce shortly the addition of other destinations to the schedule for December 2020.

The airline has completed all the training and regulatory requirements for the territories for the 30 November start. Also, several new procedures have been implemented to ensure the safety of staff and passengers as well as reduce the risk of transmission of Covid-19. These include the mandatory wearing of masks at check-in and onboard, enhancement in its cleaning and sanitisation protocols and new boarding procedures.

Passengers will be able to book flights via the LIAT website (www.liat.com) or the Reservations Call Centre. The airline has also published its policy for persons who will want to utilise their credits to book flights during the new limited schedule. However, passengers seeking refunds will have to await the outcome of the Administration process.

The airline, which is currently under administration, is being restructured following a decision by the Government of Antigua and Barbuda to reorganise the airline.

