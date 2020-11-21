Forecasters at the Meteorological Office at the Maurice Bishop International Airport have advised of a possible chance of flash flooding in vulnerable areas.

According to the public weather forecast for today Saturday, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy and windy with light to moderate showers, which may become heavy at times and a medium chance of isolated thundershowers.

NaDMA encourages all citizens to be cautious when travelling on the nation’s roads, as the wet conditions increases the chances of road mishaps.

The agency also reminds the public that we are still within the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season, and that it is important that we are ALWAYS PREPARED.

NaDMA, the official source for all disaster related information in Grenada.

