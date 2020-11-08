A medical doctor and his wife, who arrived in Grenada from the United States on Sunday, 1 November have been laboratory diagnosed by the Ministry of Health as Grenada’s 31st and 32nd cases of Covid-19.
The two individuals, ages 65 and 53, were approved for home quarantine, and received their PCR tests on Thursday, 5 November as per the protocols of Grenada. While awaiting their results, the individuals left their home and visited 4 restaurant facilities in the south of the island.
Health officials immediately moved to isolate the couple upon confirmation of their positive test results. The restaurants were immediately informed, and the contact tracing team was also instantly engaged to source and quarantine all potential contacts of the couple.
The restaurant managers have provided the logs that they are required to keep of all guests, and those have proven crucial in the tracking process.
The Ministry reassures the public that every effort is employed to find and isolate anyone who may have been exposed. The two individuals have been transferred to state-approved isolation and are being actively monitored.
The Royal Grenada Police Force was notified of the violation, as per the dictates of the Emergency Regulations of Grenada enacted during this ongoing pandemic.
Home quarantine everywhere, while being the internationally accepted practice, has proven to be a less than perfect system. In the last week, understanding the lack of capacity to effectively monitor, test and provide timely test results to everyone who requests to quarantine at home, the Ministry drastically reduced the number of approvals granted. This has created more security in operations, and more efficiency in the testing process.
As in every challenge posed by Covid-19, the Ministry is continuously amending and improving its operations through comprehensive engagements with stakeholders to effectively control, as far as is possible, any potential spread of the virus.
The Ministry’s ongoing responsibilities are to advance mechanisms to guard the borders, quarantine, monitor, test and trace, and to continue to educate the public on all things related to Covid-19, but the public’s assistance in all these areas are pivotal for success.
As always, the Ministry of Health underscores the importance of personal responsibility in containing this disease. Individuals must take ownership of their health and that of others by being mindful of their actions — good hygiene, maintaining physical distancing of at least 6 feet, wearing a mask in public, and adhering to all the protocols mandated for the preservation of health and safety.
GIS
Really sad victims of mind control and Stockholm syndrome. You all need to realise that they may have been asymptomatic and had a negative PCR test before they travelled. The PCR test is part of the fraud because there is no standard between manufacturers of the test for the number of cycles to run. All of you calling for heavy fines and prison can get a positive test tomorrow if enough cycles are run. Most people have corona virus (not COVID-19 which has never been isolated) genetic fragments in their blood which will give a positive result under the right conditions. A positive test has no relation to whether someone is contagious.
BTW: The COVID-19 project is the largest criminal conspiracy in the history of the world and is scheduled to run until 2025, so brace yourself.
Throw them in jail and then send them home!
Despicable behavior from supposedly educated folks.
He is a doctor, he probably fiddled his PCR test.
Many countries, the PCR is sent in the post to you, so you could send anybody’s sample back to be tested………but it would come back with your name on.
How stupid is that, the best way is to test when they arrive and no home quarantine, as the government app only works on android, so nobody uses an apple IOS device then in the world and the geofencing watches the keep talking about are not availble and dont work very well, either is seems.
I also think then they could shorten the quarantine
with a visit to test rapid/temperature test say after 4 days, so negative PCR upon arrival, has to be the safest and the temp and rapid after four days and you are good to go.
This would help the tourism start back up safely, as tgere are no tourists at all arriving, only a small few. Most are people coming back to deal with boats, end of hurricane season, some people returning to live in Greanda etc.
Who is going to come for a 10 day/14 day holiday and spend 7 days in expensive quarantine places.
Other than Sandals, any other beach hotel you can not do anything, you are not allowed on the beach, but it seems people in these big hotels are going to the beach and Umbrellas, as the security
is lacking in some.
But what do I no, we have all the experts around, but how expert is anybody on this in 6 months, no one.
These people should be put in Prison. They have been allowed in to our safe island and they have totally disregarded the safety of all inhabitants of Grenada. Lock them up.
The fines need to be large and meaningful . As these people have no regard for the safety and well-being of the Grenadian people , they should be excluded from the country for the next 10 years .
Big ppl so….stupz..they are just truly selfish….putting the entire country at risk…is like they don’t care.
I hope they are charged to the full extent of the law.
Terribly selfish of them.
Totally agree, they should be made an example and highly fined if not arrested for they have put many peoples lives and lively-hoods at risk & they will ruining it for the rest of us who are trying our hardest to obey & support the smart protocols of this Country. We have been very impressed with the Ministry of Health & their teams procedures but it is very important everyone takes responsibility and acts in unselfish ways for everyone to be safe.
These hardheaded persons will cause the Government to close back our borders and shut the country down again. Why can’t they adhere to the quarantine rules and regulations. Smh
Because they can’t cook!!!! Anyway, I wonder if those 4 restaurants remain open given that their staff may have been exposed. Hummm….