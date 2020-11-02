A 26-year-old national who arrived in Grenada on Thursday, 29 October from the United Kingdom is Grenada’s latest laboratory diagnosed case of Covid-19.

The male individual had the requisite PCR test taken within 7 days of his trip, but upon arrival at MBIA, it was detected through the Ministry’s health screening procedure that he was displaying symptoms consistent with those of Covid-19. He was then swabbed at the airport and immediately transferred to an isolation facility, where he remains.

This brings Grenada’s total number of positive cases to 29 of which only 2 are active. Cases 25, 26 and 27 have been medically cleared, and are no longer under quarantine.

All passengers who arrived on the 29 October Virgin Atlantic flight from the United Kingdom remain in quarantine.

The Ministry of Health and Social Security is grateful to its medical professionals, management and staff, and the entire team involved in the process of keeping Grenada as safe as possible from an outbreak of Covid-19. While this virus is fluid and the science is still evolving, the protocols instituted in Grenada have so far proven to work, in catching and stopping the disease at the borders, and generally, through effective quarantining.

The Ministry continues to observe, with concern, the rapid transmission of the disease in other parts of the world, in particular, here in the Caribbean. Several other islands are currently grappling with a community spread of the disease, and are taking steps to impose restrictions. This has also led to the dismantling of the Caricom Bubble initiative that involved several countries, including Grenada. At present, each Government is taking internal steps to address respective developments, and Grenada is no exception.

In the coming days, the Ministry will announce an update to its protocols and processes, which are always under review for strengthening, to meet the demands and challenges of this period.

A new technological initiative will also be unveiled very soon, and it will be instrumental in the ease and streamlining of operations, including conducting contact tracing, monitoring quarantine, reporting cases, and other efforts in combatting the contraction and spread of Covid-19.

The Ministry reminds that all imposed measures are only as strong as the population’s observance of those requirements. No amount of guidelines, policing, monitoring, and tracing is enough to counter the resolve of a people with free will. That is why the Ministry continues to appeal to everyone to uphold the partnership and collective determination to fight this disease.

Always remember to practice good hygiene by frequently washing hands with soap and water, or using hand sanitiser with an alcohol content of at least 70%. Always sanitise frequently touched surfaces. Practice physical distancing of at least 6 feet, and always wear a mask or face covering over the nose and mouth when in public.

