NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.
© NOW Grenada. All Rights Reserved. Published by Aqua Design Inc. | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
National Democratic Congress (NDC) press conferencePosted by NOW Grenada on Friday, November 27, 2020
NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.
Come on ! The gentleman on the panel who talked about finding a job as a teacher in quick time.Which world are you living in? Go tell that to the workers in Europe and the USA where folks are losing there jobs in droves. I live in Europe. Grenada is a very small Country with limited resources. Governments cannot do everything and it is about time that politicians come clean with the people and encourage them to be self reliant
Oh boy this is serious