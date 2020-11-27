Farewell remarks by Chinese Ambassador to Grenada, HE Dr Zhao Yongchen

Time flies like an arrow and the days come and go. Now, the time has come for me to bid farewell to this beautiful tri-island country as the Fifth Chinese Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Grenada, and more nostalgically, to its amiable, enthusiastic and diligent people.

The three and a half years I spent here has left me with fond memories to cherish for the rest of my life. The waves gently stroking the Grand Anse Beach, the gurgling and rumbling of the Annandale Fall, the overpouring ardour and fervour permeating the air at the Carnival, the fascinating and mysterious underwater sculptures hibernating in the shallow, the colourful coral reef surrounding the island of Carriacou, and the smiling young faces aspiring to accomplishments in TAMCC—I endeavoured to leave my footprint on every corner of this nation, as I do not want to board the plane with any regret of not exhausting myself of discovering charms. Grenada has left me unforgettable memories, and it will always be my longing.

The thing that gives me the greatest pleasure is to witness the cooperation between China and Grenada bearing fruit. During my tenure, the two countries’ practical cooperation has taken a significant leap forward—the Maurice Bishop International Airport rehabilitation project has broken the ground, the 7th phase of China-aid agriculture technical cooperation has benefited a lot of local farmers, phase II low-income housing has almost come to its completion, and China-Grenada Friendship Garden has been ribbon-cut. For years, we have provided opportunities for young Grenadians to study in China. I am convinced that after they return, they will serve the Grenadian people with their knowledge and enthusiasm, and start a new, exceptional chapter of their lives. More importantly, guided by the common belief of shared future and supported by our rock-solid friendship, I joined “elbows” with Grenadian people to combat this devastating pandemic. Together, we have achieved victories after victories, and I am confident that the final triumph over the virus will belong to the devoting, self-disciplined and determined Grenadian people!

It is emotionally tough to accept the fact that all good things must come to an end. However, as a Chinese poem goes, “a bosom friend afar brings a distant land near.” Leaving is not forgetting, as I enjoy every experience this county has afforded me, every moment its sceneries have impressed me, and every story its people has shared with me. Things I want to carry with me abound, but the only thing I want to leave is blessing. Therefore, I am hereby honoured to extend my sincerest appreciation to everyone who has lent his or her strongest support to me and contributed to the friendship between China and Grenada.

May the health and happiness be with you, prosperity and development be with Grenada, and long-lasting fraternity be with our two countries!

