Grenadian writer Astrid Mitchell and filmmaker Kevin Dolland are selected out of scores of applicants to participate in “Ananse SoundSplash 2020.”

These creative minds will be presenting “How Compere Tigre got his Stripes” and “Tamboulay” on 22 November 2020 in the closing gala. The closing gala of Ananse SoundSplash 2020 will focus on the importance of cultural reparation. In a performance-driven event directed by the theme “Will the Real Ananse Please Stand Up? – Ananse Demands Reparation,” the closing gala is intended to broaden the discussion on the cultural aspect of reparation and place it in the context of our storytelling with specific reference to the image of Ananse.

The presentations will be adjudicated by a panel consisting of child participants, cultural practitioners, and members of the legal profession. This event is being hosted by festival partner Anansi International, and is coordinated by Caribbean Folklore Storytime in Barbados. Other partners include Braata Productions in New York, A Taste of Jamaica in California and Rampoon Radio in Delaware.

Ananse SoundSplash is organised by Ntukuma, The Storytelling Foundation of Jamaica in collaboration with the Jamaica Library Service. In 2020 the festival goes online and will be held 17-22 November. It is an 8-legged festival which celebrates the rich oral tradition of the Caribbean, highlighting its potential as a resource for national development.

You are invited to participate and view this event online on Sunday, 22 November 2020 at 3 pm Eastern Standard Time. These are the main links for the general public to join our festival:

Jamaica Library Services – https://www.facebook.com/jamaicalibraryservice

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC70kkzH5XWRLZkCDQs-0UXg

Rampoon Radio USA – Rampoonradio.com. Rampoon Radio will also stream the event on their YouTube and Facebook platforms.

