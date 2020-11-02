The General Public is advised that the deadline for renewable energy self-generators to register with and/or obtain a permit from the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has been extended from 30 October to 16 November 2020.

The PURC is the Independent Utility Regulator for the Electricity Sector in Grenada and is guided by the Electricity Act, 2016, which mandates the compliance of all renewable self-generators in Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

The Public is hereby informed that persons who are renewable energy (e.g. solar or wind) self-generators, interconnected and/or may supply electricity to the (Grenlec) grid must apply for a self-generator permit.

Additionally, all self-generators who are not interconnected to the electricity grid must register their self-generating facility with the PURC.

Permit application and registration forms can be found via the PURC’s website www.purc.gd/forms, or by visiting their office located at Queens Park, St George, or via email [email protected].

Once completed, the form can be returned via email [email protected] or drop in or mail to Queen’s Park, P O Box 2443, St George’s, Grenada.

For more information please contact us on 437-1602 or 536-7877.

PURC

