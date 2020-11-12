Sea Dream Yacht Club has confirmed to the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) that its first call to Pure Grenada, the Spice of the Caribbean is cancelled.

This decision was taken after reports that a passenger tested positive for Covid-19 onboard the vessel on their third Covid-19 PCR test prior to arrival in Grenada. Sea Dream I has now returned to homeport in Bridgetown, Barbados and will advise Grenada authorities when calls will commence.

Weekly calls from the small luxury cruise ship Sea Dream I were approved by the Government of Grenada starting from Friday, 13 November 2020. Ships passengers are required to have 3 negative Covid-19 PCR test results before arriving in Grenada.

Nautical Development Manager at the GTA Nikoyan Roberts commented, “We put strict measures in place including rigorous testing before passengers get to Grenada. This system has proven reliable in that this case was caught in ample time before reaching Grenada.”

Meantime, teams from the Royal Grenada Police Force, Customs, Immigration, Grenada Ports Authority, Ministries of Health and Tourism, GTA, GRENREAL and private sector businesses completed a final readiness walkthrough at the Melville Street Cruise Terminal on Thursday morning. The teams ensured that all requirements were in place to receive future cruise calls including hand sanitisers, plexiglass shield installations, floor markers, etc.

Additionally, vendors and personnel attached to the Diamond Chocolate Factory and Annandale Waterfall were retrained on Wednesday in infectious disease control and health and safety protocols. Retraining continues next week for vendors from the GCNA Nutmeg Factory and tour guides from George F Huggins & Co. (Grenada) Ltd.

Grenada Tourism Authority

