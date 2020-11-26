by Deb Eastwood (Grenada Lifeguards), Kered Clement (SGU)

The Department of Public Safety at St George’s University recently donated an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) to Grenada Lifeguards for use at the Lifeguard Tower in front of Camerhogne Park.

AEDs can save someone’s life if they have a heart attack (cardiac arrest). The sooner you use a defibrillator, the greater the person’s chances of survival. The AED device uses electricity to re-start the heart or shock it back into its correct rhythm. It is used when the heart suddenly stops pumping.

In terms of modern medicine and equipment, the defibrillator is a very costly, but a powerful and necessary tool used by doctors, paramedics, and front-line rescuers across the world. Grenada Lifeguards, run by Deborah Eastwood, provides lifeguarding services to the Ministry of Tourism for Grand Anse and Bathway beaches. Eastwood commented on how grateful they were for the donation. “We are very appreciative to have this device available to us. In the past, we have had to rely on nearby hotels or the AED at SGU or Dive Grenada. In an emergency, you really don’t want to be running all over the place to find an AED, especially as they are only effective if used within minutes of a heart attack. We are particularly grateful for this partnership with SGU.”

The Grenada Lifeguards are all Red Cross certified per Ministry standards and have had specific AED training in case of the need for this unit. The Department of Public Safety at St George’s University looks out for the safety and security needs of the SGU community 24/7, 365 days per year. They are qualified to handle any type of safety and security situation and maintain a close working relationship with other stakeholders like the Royal Grenadian Police Force and National Disaster Management Agency to offer support to the Grenadian community.

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.