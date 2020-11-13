by Linda Straker

New term set to start on 18 January 2021

Chancellor advised classes will continue via distance learning in video address to students

Dozens of property owners have been financially affected by departure of students

Students from St George’s University (SGU) will continue attending classes online for the January term because of the challenges created by Covid-19 in terms of travel. The term is set to start on 18 January 2021 and conclude on 17 May 2021.

In a video address to students, Charles R Modica JD who is the Chancellor and Chair of the Board of Directors of St George’s University informed the thousands of students that classes will continue via distance learning.

Thousands of students departed the country shortly before Grenada declared a state of emergency and went into lockdown in March 2020 as part of measures aimed and controlling and containing the spread of contagion.

“Today we announce that St George’s University will continue to provide online distance learning for our students for the entire January 2021 term. Our leadership team considered all aspects of a potential return in January, but remain concerned of the worsening status of Covid-19 pandemic around the world and the related increase in hospitalisation,” he said in the video.

“Out of an abundance of caution for our students, faculty, staff and the people of Grenada and the capacity of the local healthcare system, SGU has decided to maintain distance education for the January term.” Modica admitted that the news of a possible vaccine availability by April 2021 is being closely monitored.

While the goal for the university is to return to True Blue campus as soon and safely as possible, students in the schools of Medicine and Veterinary Medicine will continue their education exclusively via distance learning, while other students will continue to have limited access to the campus for special classes. All SGU employees will continue to have full salaries and benefits.

Dozens of property owners have been financially affected by the departure of the students who will normally rent or lease the properties to students who choose to reside off-campus.

